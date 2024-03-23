Manchester United land new global partnership with Malaysia Airlines

Manchester United have announced a new sponsorship deal with Malaysia Airlines, which will make the brand the club’s official airline partner.

The news was reported by Pacific North.

The global partnership was announced at a major industry fair in Malaysia and United Champions League winners, Patrice Evra and Wes Brown were in attendance.

Speaking on the agreement Evra had some kind words for Asian fans of the club in general.

“Manchester United has fans from all over the world, and the passionate support we have here in Asia never fails to impress me”.

“I am pleased to be able to share our partnership with Malaysia Airlines with those fans and introduce them to the best-in-class service they offer. Wes and I travelled here on Malaysia Airlines, and I would like to thank them for such a comfortable journey”.

The club’s CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, Victoria Timpson also had this to say.

“Manchester United has a long-standing and proud connection with Malaysia, with a history of passionate support from across the country. We have three official Malaysian supporter’s clubs, with the Kuala Lumpur branch boasting one of the club’s largest supporter communities, reflecting the country’s love of all things United”.

Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, Izham Ismail added:

“We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Manchester United, a club synonymous with excellence and sporting passion around the world”.

“This collaboration brings together two global icons, Malaysia Airlines and Manchester United, and will create unforgettable experiences for our fans and customers”.

The Red Devils have always excelled at negotiating impressive sponsorship deals and it is the one thing the Glazer family have managed not to negatively influence at the club.

The airline company is reported to be worth $1.05 billion, so has the financial power to benefit the Red Devils in the short and long term future.

The club has been busy so far this year in this regard as it has already announced that SCAYLE will be its official e-commerce platform partner, in another financially beneficial deal for the club.

Going back to last summer the club also signed off on a whopping £900m deal with Adidas over the next ten years.

With Financial Fair Play bearing its teeth, as Everton and Nottingham Forest fans will know, sponsorship deals are an even more vital way to boost income to allow clubs the financial freedom to improve their squads in an increasingly competitive Premier League.

This is because, “any sponsorship revenue received by a club, having had the underlying deals investigated and given a clear bill of health, will be considered an exemption from FFP”.

Clearly United are also worried about this, as they have looked into hiring a finance guru to help meet profit and sustainability rules.

INEOS will be aiming to get their reign at the club off to the best possible start and a successful transfer window is a sure-fire way to do just that.