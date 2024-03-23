Manchester United target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall reveals his childhood idol was Paul Scholes



Manchester United are expecting a busy summer with Erik ten Hag’s squad in need of reinforcements and INEOS hoping to lay down a marker in their first window in charge of the sporting structure at the club.

Leicester City winger Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been earmarked as a target for the new regime, with the attacking midfielder having previously opened up on his United connections growing up.

As reported by Sport Bible, childhood United fan Dewsbury-Hall was asked who he looked up from the stars at Old Trafford.

The midfielder wasted no time and named United legend Paul Scholes as his favourite player, saying he can see similarities in the maestro’s playing style to that of his own.

“He was my idol. It’s always been him and it always will be. Everything he did was unbelievable. I think he is one of the best midfielders of all time. There are parts of our games that are similar as well. We’re both small and we’re both technically sound. I was always trying to get little things off him and add them to my game,” Dewsbury-Hall revealed.

The Leicester midfielder even admitted he spent hours watching videos of Scholes and was left in awe of the vision the Treble winner possessed.

“I just think he (Scholes) was a master. He was someone I looked up to growing up. I think I’ve seen every clip you could probably watch of Paul Scholes on YouTube. He was always the main man for me. He must have had five or six eyes in his head. Some of the things he used to do, you’d think ‘how did he see that?'” he added.

In a recent interview, Sir Jim Ratcliffe – United’s new co-owner – revealed Scholes would be his fantasy signing if he could transport one player from the club’s past into the present team. “[Scholes is] the type of player we are most missing,” the British billionaire concluded.

Given this influence Scholes has had on Dewsbury-Hall growing up, a move to the Theatre of Dreams would be the stuff of literal dreams for the 23-year-old, while potentially helping to fill this gap identified by Ratcliffe.

The midfielder would certainly give Ten Hag a boost in the attacking third, as his squad that has enormously struggled for goals this season. No other side in the top half of the Premier League has scored fewer goals than United.

Dewsbury-Hall’s impressive return from midfield – ten goals and twelve assists – has helped catapult Leicester into the top two of the Championship table, and he will hope to continue this fine form to further catch his boyhood club’s eye as the summer market fast approaches.