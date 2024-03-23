Match report: Manchester City women 3-1 Manchester United women



Manchester United Women have lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the Women’s Super League.

There were chances for both sides in the opening ten minutes.

An early corner for United was delivered well by Katie Zelem but Le Tissier’s header was off target and City eventually cleared their lines.

Lucia Garcia found herself a little too eager to launch an attack and was flagged offside moments later.

Parris too had an opportunity that Khiara Keating had to save before Geyse tested City’s resolute backline.

City had a long range shot that forced Earps into a fantastic diving save as the first half hour turned into a battle of the shot-stoppers.

However, after 37 minutes, United gave City far too much space and Jess Park opened the scoring.

Moments later, with United’s defence undone, Shaw thought she’d made it two, but was flagged offside.

A minute before half time Park was quickest to react following a corner and volleyed past Earps.

United needed a big second half but all they got was further misery as seconds into the restart Shaw made it three to the hosts.

A big blow for United came in the form of an injury to Jayde Riviere, who slipped and fell awkwardly as she changed direction.

City looked as though they were settling for the three and looked in control but United never let their heads drop and managed to bag a consolation goal.

Hannah Blundell whipped in a cross that deflected behind Khiara Keating, who had otherwise had a good afternoon.

The result means United could find themselves in fifth at the end of the weekend depending on Liverpool’s result tomorrow.



