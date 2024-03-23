Matej Kovar refuses to close door to possible future move back to Manchester United

Manchester United’s former academy goalkeeper, Matej Kovar, has left the door open for a return to the club in the future.

The Czech keeper was sold to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer for €9m.

He does have a buy back option in his deal however, should he or the club ever have the desire to unite once again.

The 23 year old impressed during his time at Carrington and earned his move to the German league leaders, where he has been used as a back up keeper to Lukas Hradecky.

Kovar has played only one Bundesliga match in this campaign but has been a regular in the Europa League, playing seven times and keeping three clean sheets.

Speaking to Czech outlet, Sport, Kovar revealed that a return to Old Trafford may not be completely off the table.

When asked about United he claimed, “No, I have not (had any contact with United)” and chose to focus his answer on his desire to play more.

“It is important for me to start playing regularly and establish a position in Leverkusen”.

“Then, we will see what happens in the future”.

Speaking on his feelings for the Mancunian side and their current fortunes he claimed, “of course, (Man United) is still in my heart. I spent many years at the club”.

“United are going through a difficult season. The results are like a merry-go-round”.

“But it’s a big and great club, I hope it gets back to the top”.

Kovar is clearly a very talented keeper as he won the Czech keeper of the season when on loan at Sparta Prague.

With Ten Hag bringing in Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir in the summer, it was clear that he would have received very little, if any game time.

Bayindir is proof of this, as he has only been able to kick a ball in anger once all season against Newport County in the FA Cup due to Onana being on AFCON duty.

However, while the future of United’s goal seems to be very much in the Cameroonian’s hands with an upturn in recent performances, the one thing you can say about football is its unpredictable nature.

Maybe one day, the academy star will be back between the sticks at Old Trafford.

