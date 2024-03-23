Real Madrid want Miguel Gutiérrez amid interest from Man United



Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s return to full fitness came at a welcome time for Manchester United, as the English right-back stepped up to provide much-needed cover at left-back in the FA Cup last weekend.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sidelined due to lengthy injuries, Ten Hag had little choice but to throw Wan-Bissaka, who himself only recently recovered from an injury, at fullback with little training time under his belt.

Wan-Bissaka, however, did not disappoint and did excellently to keep Mohamed Salah at bay, playing a crucial role in Man United’s 4-3 win over Liverpool. Having said that, the club’s hierarchy should ensure Ten Hag does not find himself in such a predicament beyond this summer.

Shaw’s injury record is too worrying, the jury is still out on Malacia, and academy stars Harry Amass and Habeeb Ogunneye should be allowed to develop at their own pace.

Accordingly, a new left-back has to be one of United’s priorities this summer, as explained by The Peoples Person here.

In recent weeks, it has been widely reported that the Red Devils have set their sights on Miguel Gutiérrez, who is attracting the spotlight with his impressive performances for Girona in La Liga.

The versatile full-back has made 27 league appearances for Girona, emerging as a crucial cog in Míchel’s side, which is punching above its weight and challenging for a spot in the Champions League.

However, it seems Real Madrid are set to impact United’s transfer plans.

The Spaniard is a product of Los Blancos’ academy and it is understood they still have significant control over the player. As per Spanish outlet Relevo, Madrid possess 50% of the 22-year-old’s rights, in addition to a buyback clause of €8 million. The rest of his suitors may have to pay a fee in the region of €35 million for his services.

Madrid plan to capitalise on this favourable situation, with the report claiming “the option of a return has gained momentum” in recent months.

The Santiago Bernabéu outfit are yet to make any firm decision, but it is believed there are “more and more voices” advocating for his return. Owing to their good relationship with Girona, Madrid may opt to keep Gutiérrez on loan at the Catalan side so that he can gain experience of playing in the Champions League next season.

Such a decision is sure to come as a blow for many clubs across Europe, including United.



