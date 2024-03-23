Scott McTominay set to double his wages after Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes contract decision



Manchester United would have been languishing further down in the Premier League table if not for Scott McTominay’s contributions.

The Scot is the joint top-scorer in the league with seven goals along with Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford but his goals have come at key moments and have been worth a league-high 12 points.

He was dubbed the “most clutch player” this season by the club and while many have criticised his effectiveness as a starter, there is no denying his impact.

In the most recent FA Cup quarterfinal thriller, the academy graduate grabbed the game’s opening goal and laid the assist for Marcus Rashford’s leveller in extra time. The Red Devils went on to win 4-3 with the Scotland international playing the full 120 minutes.

McTominay’s stunning season

Erik ten Hag admires his attitude and desire and the club are in desperate need of players who fight for the badge and McTominay is certainly one of them.

The 27-year-old was close to leaving last summer with both Newcastle United and West Ham United chasing his signature and there have been rumours of an exit at the end of the season with new co-owners INEOS looking to raise capital through player sales.

But according to The Daily Star, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken the decision to not only keep McTominay but also offer him a brand new deal which will see him earn an increased wage.

The midfielder’s current deal is valid until 2025 and the club do have the option of triggering a one-year extension but it seems they want to reward the player for his contributions in what has been a difficult season.

New deal for Scott

“Manchester United have decided to keep Scott McTominay – and give him a new deal in the process.

“His form has not only ensured he is firmly back in favour with under-pressure Dutch coach Ten Hag, it has also convinced the club’s new football hierarchy he is a vital part of the future.

“Which is why Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group aim to secure the lifelong Red on a longer contract – and reward him with a pay rise.”

As per the report, McTominay’s wages are set to be doubled from his current £60,000 per week and that stop the rumour mill linking him with a move away from Old Trafford.