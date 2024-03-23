

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero believes Juventus should sign Mason Greenwood this summer amid reports linking the Italian club with a potential move for the forward.

The Argentine, currently plying his trade for Boca Juniors, made 61 appearances for United in his six years in Manchester, having joined the club on a free transfer under Louis van Gaal.

During this time, Romero would have seen Greenwood – an academy graduate – establish himself as a senior squad member, following the England forward’s debut in 2019.

Therefore, the goalkeeper, who spent four years in Italy playing for Sampdoria, is well-placed to make his assessment of Greenwood being suited to Serie A and, specifically, Juventus.

Juventus have been linked with a move for Greenwood, as relayed by The Peoples Person here, and Romero believes the 22-year-old would be a “super” addition who could help complete the Old Lady’s front line.

When asked about Greenwood’s potential next club by La Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by TuttoMercatoWeb, the goalkeeper replied: “I’m convinced that Mason would do well in any big team, even Juventus. A Greenwood-Vlahovic-Chiesa trident would be super.”

Federico Chiesa, who has himself previously been linked with a move to United, is a versatile forward, capable of playing on either wing, while Dusan Vlahovic is an out-and-out number nine.

Similarly, Juventus often deploy a three-man defence in a 3-5-2 system. With a slight tweak, this could become a 5-2-3 system to enable an additional forward.

As such, this attacking trio, with Chiesa on the left and Vlahovic through the middle, would then allow Greenwood to play in his ideal position – an inside forward on the right.

Andrea Cambiasso, the Old Lady’s right wing-back, has been one of his team’s most dependable performers this year, returning 2 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances in Serie A. He would be able to provide an overlapping threat on the outside of Greenwood, enabling the 22-year-old to cut inside to great effect, and effectively balancing the team with width.

It’s evident, therefore, why Juventus are reported to have made advances towards signing Greenwood when his loan deal at Getafe expires, as they share Romero’s assessment of the forward’s suitability to their starting eleven.

With United adamant Greenwood will not be sent out on another loan as the club seeks to find the highest bidder for the 22-year-old this summer, the entry of Juventus into the hunt will be welcome news to Old Trafford officials.