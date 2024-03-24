Bruno Fernandes hints at positional change in the future

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, has hinted that as he gets older, his position may need to change.

The 29 year old has made his name at United as a maverick attacking midfielder who, when on top form, can be a goal-scoring and assist-making machine.

The 2020-2021 season was magnificent evidence of this as the Portugal international incredibly found the back of the net 28 times as a midfielder.

However, another characteristic of Fernandes’ time at the club has been his willingness to play across the pitch for the Red Devils, as he has popped up as a number eight, deep-lying playmaker, and on the right or left wing at times.

He even showed off his versatility by playing as makeshift centre back alongside Harry Maguire as United successfully chased a late extra-time equaliser and then stunning winner versus Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend.

In an interview with A Bola (via manutd.com), the United captain pinpointed how he feels his career will pan out in regard to his playing position.

Referencing the derby day defeat where he played in an apparent “false nine” position he denied that he has the characteristics to play this role.

“No, it’s not the false nine,” he stated. “I don’t do those movements. The ones I make are not ‘false nine’ because I’m not very used to them. I try my best to make those movements that the coach wants”.

“He also asks me to go down [the pitch], because my qualities are not to be there on the last line and fight with the central defenders, although I can and will try to do it to the fullest, when necessary and the team needs it”.

To prove his point, the former Sporting Lisbon player believes one of his finest displays came from a deep position last year against Everton.

“I have played, however, especially last season with coach Ten Hag, deeper,” he added. “In fact, against Everton, I played no.6 and I still think it was one of the most complete games I’ve played, at all levels”.

“In terms of passing, game organisation, defence, tactics. I have a little thought in my head that I’m going to end my career further back, because everyone who started there and went to no.10 ended up retreating on the field at the end”.

“It’s a position I like, playing deeper, facing the game more. With the ball, it makes my game a lot easier because I have a broader view of the game and it is ideal for what we’ve talked about with the last pass, which can sometimes come from deeper on the pitch”.

There is sense to the Portuguese’s argument that it is quite typical of players to drop back once their legs begin to fade but their sense of game understanding and passing only improve over time.

A good example is the career trajectory of another goal scoring United midfielder, Paul Scholes.

The former Red Devil was almost like a second striker when breaking through at Old Trafford but finished his career playing as a deep lying midfielder, pinging long range missiles around the pitch with minimal fuss and missile like accuracy.

From Bruno’s perspective it also makes sense as in spite of his critics, he is often the side’s most dangerous chance creator and if he is afforded the time and space that playing further back would theoretically allow, it is an experiment certainly worth giving time to bear fruit.

