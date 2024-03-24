Endrick reveals Sir Bobby Charlton as an inspiration after scoring for Brazil at Wembley



The international break means no matchdays for Manchester United after that thrilling 4-3 victory over Liverpool.

However, English football fans had a marquee fixture to look forward to on the weekend as England hosted Brazil at Wembley.

Kobbie Mainoo made his much-awaited debut in a game where Endrick scored to ensure Brazil left the stadium with a 1-0 victory.

An example of the reach of United is never far away and it was seen again in Endrick’s post-match interview.

The Brazilian, considered as one of world football’s biggest wonderkids and set to sign for Real Madrid in the summer, revealed his inspiration to be Sir Bobby Charlton.

Endrick was asked about his feelings about scoring at Wembley and he namedropped Sir Bobby as the reason why that goal is so special for him.

He said: ” Playing where Sir Bobby Charlton played, scoring where he scored, are very important things for me.”

Needless to say, the connection to the club was immediately made by many fans as they implored the Brazilian to land at United in his career path in the future.

Endrick will begin his European adventure in the summer alongside his Brazilian colleagues at Real Madrid so a potential transfer, if one were to happen at all, would be at least 5-6 years into the future.

Fans were also quick to praise his work ethic as for a 17-year-old to recognise the importance of Sir Bobby means he is a student of the game as well.

The Brazilian has taken world football by storm all the while maintaining a professional and composed demeanour which belies his young age.

United fans would sure hope that his admiration for a club legend hopefully makes him think about following in his footsteps at some point in the far future.