Harry Maguire endures a tough night against the pace of Brazilian attack

On an evening that was supposed to show that England could compete with the very best, a familiar trend of the Gareth Southgate era reared its head.

The Three Lions welcomed Brazil to Wembley, aiming to take advantage of the numerous injuries the South Americans were suffering and produce a famous night in London.

Unfortunately neither Harry Maguire nor his national team could. Predictably, Maguire struggled against a pacy forward line of Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Endrick.

A late winner by Real Madrid’s new 17 year old signing proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Both teams had 14 shots on goal while the English maintained slightly more of the ball 53%.

The former United captain started at the heart of the defence with John Stones, as many expect Southgate to line up when the Euros starts for real in June.

The 31 year old’s biggest involvement of the night came in the 41st minute when he seemed destined to deal with an innocuous ball just outside the box but somehow managed to lay the ball right to Raphinha. However, the Barcelona star he shot agonisingly wide of Jordan Pickford’s right hand post to spare Maguire’s blushes.

It is these sort of actions that will not do much to convince the general public that the United man deserves his place in the England team despite his insistence that he does.

From an attacking perspective, Maguire was a threat from corners and flicked the ball on just before half time which Phil Foden was almost able to prod home.

The former Leicester man was subbed off after 67 mins and given a 6.6rating on Sofascore for his night’s work.

Maguire was not able to block any shots or make any clearances despite Brazil consistently carrying a threat all match.

He was also only able to make one interception and won 0% of his ground duels.

As mentioned previously, he made one huge error that almost led to a goal as well.

However, the United man was strong on the ball with a 96% passing accuracy and only lost the ball four times.

The defender was also able to have one shot blocked and had an effort that flew wide of the target.

Both England and Maguire will be hoping for a better showing against Belgium on Tuesday night.

