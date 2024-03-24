“I see it as a responsibility”: Diogo Dalot responds to Gary Neville’s big claim about him



Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has responded to Gary Neville’s comments that he has been the club’s undisputed best player this term.

For the major part since Erik ten Hag’s arrival in the summer of 2022, Dalot has been the starting right-back – a status he has firmly cemented this term with his consistent and impressive displays.

Dalot has started 74 of the 80 games he has featured in under Ten Hag since last season.

In the current campaign so far, the Portugal international has started 37 out of 39 games.

During a period in which key members of the United defensive department have been missing due to injuries, Dalot has always been a constant presence in the team.

Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho remain the only United outfield stars not to have been unavailable for selection during a match due to a physical setback.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, United legend Gary Neville opened up on Dalot’s progress and visible improvement. The eight-time Premier League winner lauded the 25-year-old as the Red Devils’ best player this season.

The United defender spoke to Portuguese media (via SportWitness) and was asked about Neville’s remarks.

He explained, “It’s always good to hear praise, especially from players who have already played for the club and know what it means to represent a club like Manchester United.”

“It’s the result of the work I’m doing and I want to take advantage of this moment to help the national team.”

“I know that the demands here are very high and so is the competition.”

At the moment, Dalot is with the national team and will undoubtedly be hoping to get a taste of action when the Selecao take on Slovenia on Tuesday in yet another friendly clash ahead of Euro 2024.

