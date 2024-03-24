Injury concern for Harry Maguire as Manchester United star leaves England camp



Manchester United star Harry Maguire has reportedly left the England camp after seemingly picking up an injury during the national team’s clash against Brazil on Saturday night at Wembley.

The Three Lions suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the five-time World Cup winners.

Maguire was included in Gareth Souhtgate’s starting XI to take on the South American nation.

He formed part of a back-four also consisting of Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones as well as Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell.

The former United skipper was taken off in the second half and according to The Sun, he may have been substituted due to an injury scare.

The newspaper states, “Harry Maguire has dealt Manchester United another injury scare after leaving the England camp.”

“Maguire was withdrawn midway through the second half of England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil yesterday and had a scan today.”

The 31-year-old has been ruled out of England’s friendly match against Belgium on Tuesday.

News of Maguire’s injury concern has also been confirmed by England via X (formerly Twitter).

It’s understood that the central defender has been allowed to go back to United for further tests and assessments.

.@kylewalker2, @samjohnstone and @HarryMaguire93 have returned to their respective clubs for assessment having sustained injuries in recent days. Wishing you a speedy recovery, lads 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZrdCKOWsdk — England (@England) March 24, 2024

Should Maguire be sidelined for a number of club games, it would represent another significant blow for Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils.

This season, United have had to contend with injuries sustained by key members of their backline.

Diogo Dalot is the only defender on the club’s payroll not to have missed any match this term due to a physical setback.

United fans will undoubtedly be waiting with bated breath to find out the extent and nature of Maguire’s injury. The 20-time English champions return to action on Saturday when they come up against Brentford in the Premier League.