Kieran Maguire claims Manchester United summer plans could be torpedoed by £380million transfer debts

Finance expert Kieran Maguire has stated that INEOS’ plans for Manchester United’s summer window could be torpedoed even before it has started.

After being announced as the new part owners of the football club on Christmas Eve last year, the petro-chemicals company have not been shy about outlining their lofty ambitions for the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has spoken of his desire to return United to the top table of European football and build a “Wembley of the North” to satisfy the fans’ desire for a top notch stadium to rival the best in world football.

Consequently, numerous rumours of who the Red Devils will try and purchase with expensive signings such as Jarrad Branthwaite, Michael Olise and Gleison Bremer most frequently discussed.

However, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, this may never come to pass.

Speaking to Football Insider he claimed, “Man United are ‘dancing on the head of a pin’ to comply with financial regulations because they still owe £380million in transfer instalments.

United have recently hired a finance specialist to help deal with Financial Fair Play issues and Maguire is shocked that it took so long to do so.

“It does seem late for somebody to be brought into Man United for this role”.

“The level of spending has been below the expectations of many fans. Part of the reason for this is that those fans don’t realise that Manchester United have £380million in outstanding instalments which are due for previous signings”.

The Red Devils have spent excessively in the last three summer windows bringing in expensive signings such as Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Rasmus Hojlund.

However, the club has been critiqued for doing little in the winter market to help out the team as they spent nothing this January and could only bring in three largely ineffective loans in January 2023.

However, despite his criticism of United for not acting faster, Maguire believes that the appointment will be a smart move in the long run.

“People don’t look at their credit card bill when they’re spending money”.

“If this role and the person involved is able to help Manchester United create a strategy for recruitment, then that job will pay for itself many times over very, very quickly”.

INEOS will be praying that they can solve the financial woes, as it would be incredibly detrimental to their overall goal of winning fans over to the new project if they cannot spend liberally this summer to upgrade United’s beleaguered squad.

Ratcliffe has been warmly welcomed by most but this goodwill will only last so long without positive actions and despite saying all the right things to date, a poor summer window will do nothing but damage fan confidence in the new owners.

