Manchester United following Boca Juniors’ Aaron Anselmino, intend to loan him after signing



Manchester United are yet to formally appoint their new director of football, as they still wait for the green light from Newcastle to secure Dan Ashworth’s services.

Regardless, that has not stopped Sir Jim Ratcliffe from talking about his vision for Man United, as far as the transfer side of things is concerned.

The INEOS chief recently suggested that he hopes to establish a football structure capable of finding the next Kylian Mbappe for the Mancunian outfit rather than spending big to sign a marquee name like the PSG superstar.

It is only been a few days since Ratcliffe made those comments and United have been linked with a player, whose signing may perfectly embody the British billionaire’s vision.

According to TyC Sports journalist Julio Pavoni (via Boca Juniors – La12Tuittera), the Premier League giants are following Boca Juniors’ 2005-born defender Aaron Anselmino.

It is added that representatives of United have already visited La Bombonera to watch the highly-rated centre-back.

The Argentine talent has impressed clubs across Europe with his exceptional reading of the game and technical ability in position.

Anselmino is contracted to Boca until 2028. However, his release clause is set at a modest £17.2m.

It is claimed that United intend to sign Anselmino and then loan him to another club. This move should allow the defender to develop at his own pace as well as help the Red Devils avoid coughing up big money for him when he is ready for their first team.

However, the English side faces competition from AC Milan for Anselmino’s signature, with the journalist claiming the Italian outfit are also monitoring him. Boca is attentive to interest in their prized asset.

As far as Argentine defenders are concerned, Erik ten Hag’s side is already blessed with the presence of Lisandro Martinez, who has been nothing short of brilliant ever since moving to Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner was signed from Ajax in a deal worth up to £57m. Having joined Ajax from Defensa y Justicia in 2019, Martinez swiftly established himself as one of the fan favourites in Amsterdam with his skills and work ethic. He has done the same in Manchester.

In an ideal world, Ratcliffe’s United would like to secure talents like Martinez directly from Argentina rather than paying premiums to clubs like Ajax. Accordingly, a move for Anselmino would be a step in the right direction.