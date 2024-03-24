Manchester United have been scouting Barcelona prodigy Mikayil Faye for three months



Manchester United’s backline has suffered numerous injuries this campaign, forcing Erik ten Hag to constantly reshuffle his pack and that has not helped his team settle.

Arguably, the biggest blows have been Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw’s injuries with the England international in danger of missing the whole season.

With no Tyrell Malacia since pre-season and following Sergio Reguilon’s loan deal termination, the Dutch boss has had to rely on Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat for cover.

As for the Argentine, he could return for the Brentford game but it is clear to see that the club need an alternative as whenever the World Cup winner has been sidelined, the team’s ability to play out from the back drastically diminishes.

Two problems, one solution

Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy could provide United with the option of solving both problems with a single player – Mikayil Faye.

The Senegalese has been playing for Barca’s reserve team since his summer move from NK Kustosija in Croatia and United have been keeping an eye on him for three months now.

He has played 24 times for Barca Atletic, scoring thrice and even made the bench for the senior team for their La Liga game against Mallorca a couple of weeks ago.

United scouts even went to watch him make his international debut for Senegal on Friday against Gabon where the 19-year-old scored a 30-yard screamer.

The Daily Mail have claimed that the Red Devils want to snap him up in the summer but the Catalan giants are also eager to hold on to him due to his immense potential.

Bayer Leverkusen are set to put up a fight for Faye’s signature with the team from Camp Nou already rejecting two big-money offers in January.

“Manchester United are following Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye ahead of a potential summer transfer. United scouts were present as the 19-year old scored a spectacular goal for Senegal on his international debut against Gabon on Friday night and they have been following his progress for the past three months.

Barca prodigy in demand

“Barcelona rejected offers of £13 million from Nice and Lens in January as they have planned for him to progress but interest is gathering from more elite European sides.

“Faye could be prised away for around £25m, is younger, and provides more versatility. He has similarities in style to United’s Lisandro Martinez but is bigger and offers more threat going forward.

“United’s main concern could come from Leverkusen. The Bundesliga leaders are expecting interest in their defenders this summer and want to maintain a strong squad to help convince coach Xabi Alonso to stay and compete in the Champions League next season.”

INEOS have their eyes on Jarrad Branthwaite who is proven in the Premier League but his price has skyrocketed. But £25 million for a 19-year-old, who is still unproven in Spain, could be a big risk.