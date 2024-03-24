Manchester United identify Gleison Bremer as their primary transfer target for the summer

Manchester United have reportedly identified their number one target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

With the end of the season fast approaching, speculation has increased regarding Man United’s summer transfer strategy, particularly as Financial Fair Play threatens to restrict the club’s budget.

Still, the club continues to be linked with a multitude of players in various positions, including the likes of Lille striker Jonathan David, Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães.

While there appear to be potential transfers across the pitch, one area where United appear to be desperately in need of reinforcements is at centre-back.

Lisandro Martinez is still recovering from his second injury this season, while Harry Maguire faced some time on the sidelines due to an injury setback of his own. Victor Lindelof, while available, has struggled to break into Erik ten Hag’s starting 11.

Although Jonny Evans and the injury-prone Raphael Varane are currently fit, both are ageing, with United desperately short of young talent who could strengthen the team’s defence over the long term.

While Jean-Clair Todibo and Jarrad Branthwaite are linked with a move to Old Trafford, another defender has emerged as the club’s priority signing this summer.

Corriere dello Sport reported yesterday that United are preparing to make an offer for Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer.

The Sun claimed that the Brazilian is United’s “number one transfer target”, given that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to prefer signing younger players as opposed to ageing stars such as Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

Although the 27-year-old renewed his contract with Juventus until 2028, the British newspaper claimed that Bremer’s contract includes a £43 million (€50 million) release clause.

Should United choose to trigger Bremer’s release clause, he would prove to be a significantly cheaper option than other centre-backs that United have been linked with.

Nice are reportedly seeking between €55 million and €60 million for Jean-Clair Todibo, while Everton are reportedly looking for a fee of £80 million for Branthwaite.

Ultimately, whether United choose to make a move for Bremer or not, signing a younger centre-back this summer is crucial, particularly if the team does not want to get caught off guard as age catches up to the team’s current defensive options.