Manchester United loanee Will Fish reflects on his Hibernian stint

It’s the middle of the March international break, but that has not stopped Manchester United fans from waxing lyrical about Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

The pair played a crucial role in Man United’s comeback win over Liverpool last weekend, sending Jurgen Klopp’s men packing from the FA Cup and securing a semi-final clash against Coventry City.

Garnacho’s electric showing from the left wing in Argentina’s 3-0 win over El Salvador and Mainoo’s promising late cameo against Brazil have both attracted plenty of attention from United fans.

Such is the history and DNA of the club that academy stars tend to get more love as well as attention from United supporters.

The international break, in particular, also allows fans to follow the progress of academy talents who have been loaned out to continue their development elsewhere.

On that note, United would certainly be pleased to know that local Manchester lad Will Fish is having a promising season with Hibernian FC.

The central defender, who has been on the club’s books since he was seven years old, moved to the Scottish outfit last summer, having also played for them during the 2022-23 season. He recently sat with the Manchester Evening News to talk about his time in Scotland.

“I think it was the best decision I could have made. I did not really know how big the club was before I went but I soon realised,” he said, reflecting on his decision to depart United in the summer of 2022 to gain experience in senior football.

The second stint has proven to be even more promising for Fish, allowing him to get the taste of European football. He made five appearances for Hibernian in the Europa Conference League, facing the likes of FC Luzern and Aston Villa.

“In terms of what I have learned, I think for me, especially with the position I play, it was more trying to get the experience of playing against different strikers and when you are under the cosh and have to see out three points, just that little bit of know-how and experience that I needed to add,” he said.

According to the outlet, staff at United see his loan stint as ‘very successful’ due to the volume of games played. He has featured in 30 league games this term.

Fish is considered ‘very calm and really mature for his age’ and the way he has established himself as one of Hibernian’s key cogs further underlines that perception.

During the last pre-season, Ten Hag handed him minutes against Leeds, Lyon, and Wrexham. On the back of another promising stint, it will not surprise many if he is again handed plenty of opportunities to impress this summer by the United gaffer.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



