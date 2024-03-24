Manchester United once again linked with long-term target Dayot Upamecano



Manchester United’s defence needs an overhaul ahead of the new season considering the performances put in by the back four this season as well as the uncertain futures of several stars.

The team conceded the second-most goals in this season’s Champions League group stages enroute to an embarrassing fourth place finish.

On top of that, the back four have let in three or more goals 12 times already this season, with five of them coming at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez’s injury has been a huge blow and Raphael Varane has not been at his best in the Argentine’s absence. The Frenchman’s current deal ends in June.

New CB needed

Jonny Evans’ contract is also up while both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been linked with an exit in the summer. Finding a long-term partner for the Argentina World Cup winner is of the topmost priority for the new ownership group.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of centre-backs like Jarrad Branthwaite, Antonio Silva and Jean-Clair Todibo just to name a few.

Now, CaughtOffside have claimed that Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano could be on the move at the end of the season and United are ready to pounce should an opportunity present itself.

“Sources have indicated that Dayot Upamecano could also be of interest to United if it becomes clear that he’s available and looking for a move this summer.

“It has been suggested that Bayern Munich would be open to letting the France international move for the right price.”

The Frenchman was very close to a move to The Theatre of Dreams back when he was 15 and since then, every summer, without fail, his name finds a mention in the gossip columns.

Upamecano’s future

The France international has started 23 times this campaign, helping keep 10 clean sheets along the way but with Thomas Tuchel leaving and a new manager coming in, his position could be in danger.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a call on his future will be taken once the new manager comes on board. He is currently valued at €60 million as per Transfermarkt with his contract valid until 2026.

“Firstly, there’s been talk of Dayot Upamecano considering his future. However, it’s nothing concrete as far as I understand.

“I’m told for Bayern decisions the crucial step will be the new manager, you always plan these kinds of things with the coach so step by step. Nothing is serious in terms of talks for Upamecano now.”

The 25-year-old is of the right age profile and is a two-time Bundesliga winner and his pace and strength would be a huge boost to Erik ten Hag’s high-transition style.