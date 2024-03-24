Real Madrid chief scout has asked Real Madrid to sign Mason Greenwood



Due to Manchester United’s precarious FFP situation, minority stakeholders INEOS will need to focus on outgoings first before they can think about recruitment.

The new co-owners have plans to raise over 100 million and are planning a summer clearout with the list of names who are on their way out going into double figures.

Players out on loan are also not safe and despite a fabulous stint so far at Getafe, Mason Greenwood is expected to be moved on in the summer.

Greenwood was arrested after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm two seasons ago.

Greenwood’s season so far

He was subsequently suspended by the club but those charges were eventually dropped and the club carried out their own internal investigation.

Erik ten Hag was keen on utilising the United academy graduate but fan backlash meant the forward could not be reintegrated despite former CEO Richard Arnold’s attempts.

Since his deadline day move to Spain, the England international has scored eight times and assisted five more with all of Spain’s elites reportedly chasing his signature.

Seeing all the interest, United decided to hike the 22-year-old’s asking price to £50 million and that has put paid to the hopes of quite a few clubs.

Barcelona were contemplating a players-plus-cash deal but fears of a fan backlash meant they stepped aside. Atletico Madrid are in no position to pay such an exorbitant sum for the player whose contract ends in 2025.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid remain vigilant with chief scout Juni Calafat recommending the United star multiple times to club president Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid rule out move

But with Kylian Mbappe’s potential arrive to add to Endrick’s next summer, Greenwood might not get the requisite minutes and Los Blancos cannot afford to spend money on further attacking reinforcements.

“Juni Calafat has spoken with Florentino Pérez about Mason Greenwood. Calafat has recommended his name on several occasions, but it is true that it will be difficult to find a place for him in the white team’s squad next season.

“Both Endrick and Kylian Mbappé will arrive in Chamartín ahead of next season. This will make it more difficult to earn a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. Therefore, it would be a surprise if Madrid invests in another attacking piece.”

Juventus seem to be heading the race for the versatile forward with a loan extension ruled out. United want to cash in this summer, preferably ahead of pre-season so as to avoid further distractions.