Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino responds to exit rumours amid links to Man United



Real Sociedad midfielder and reported Manchester United target Mikel Merino has refused to be drawn into speculation about his future and indicated that his focus remains on helping his current side finish the season strongly.

It was recently relayed that Merino is on United’s radar, with the English giants possibly on the hunt for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could seek to bolster the midfield department especially if Casemiro leaves. The Brazilian continues to be strongly linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Merino is approaching the final 12 months of his deal with Real Sociedad and it’s understood that talks over a new and improved deal have reached a stalemate.

The player is said to be reluctant to commit his long-term future to the Basque outfit before it’s determined whether or not they’ll play in Europe next season.

Sociedad currently lie in sixth place in La Liga standings, four points above Real Betis and nine points adrift of Deigo Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

In addition to United, it was mentioned that Manchester City, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also keen on landing Merino.

The 27-year-old spoke to Marca and addressed his situation and the possibility of leaving Sociedad for pastures anew.

He said, “The only thing I have in mind is to finish the season well. That [contract negotiations] is for my representative and the president to carry out.”

“During all these years I have shown total commitment and in these final months of the season I want to make sure that Real Sociedad are where they deserve, which is playing in Europe.”

“I want to make history with the club.”

Merino added, “It would be five consecutive seasons of qualifying for Europe, something that no one has achieved. It would bring great pride to achieve it.”

He has scored seven goals and registered five assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for La Real this term. Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil previously branded Merino “the best player in La Liga” for his exemplary displays.

If indeed United are keen on Merino, the club will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on how Sociedad’s campaign concludes.

It’s believed he has a release clause of €60m but Sociedad are hardly in a strong position to ask for such a sum in the summer if they were forced to part ways with the Spain international.



