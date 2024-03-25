Danish media blast Rasmus Hojlund’s ability to handle adversity

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund has endured criticism from the Danish media for his recent performance against Switzerland.

The starlet experienced a difficult night against the Swiss defence in a drab 0-0 draw.

Hojlund had no shots on target and could only complete ten passes as he was often left isolated upfront.

The youngster had to get used to this feeling, earlier in the season, as his teammates at Old Trafford struggled immensely to get the summer recruit involved in the game.

Therefore, it was another frustrating night for the youngster but the Danish media were less sympathetic in their view and questioned the young man’s ability to handle adversity.

Danish outlet, B.T. wrote on Hojlund’s performance, “he looks like someone who is about to boil over every time things go wrong”.

The paper also claimed his “screams could be heard all the way through the press boxes”.

“And you understood the frustrations during the match, because it never became dangerous for Højlund today, even though he was played into a few promising situations”.

United fans are certainly used to seeing the emotional side of their supremely talented young striker.

After his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, the former Atalanta forward gave an emotional interview where he claimed he was “the happiest man alive”.

Additionally, he was seen admonishing his teammate, Alejandro Garnacho, against Newport County when he decided to go for goal instead of squaring the ball to the unmarked striker.

However, unlike the Danish media, this aspect of the player’s game has been largely welcomed by United fans.

The Red Devils have sadly become used to seeing numerous expensive stars shrug their shoulders and lack the necessary drive and passion to compete at the highest level.

Whilst personalities are different and perhaps the critique is unfair, numerous fans are irked by Marcus Rashford’s more controlled response on the pitch when things do not go his way.

Moreover, even if there was anything wrong with his behaviour on the pitch, he just turned 21 years old last month, so still has much time to mature and develop his on-field persona.

