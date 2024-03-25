Gareth Southgate offers pessimistic update on Luke Shaw



England manager Gareth Southgate has offered a pessimistic update on Luke Shaw’s return from injury ahead of Euro 2024 this summer.

The Manchester United left-back is currently recovering rom a hamstring problem which forced him to leave the pitch at the beginning of the second half against Luton in February.

Following assessments by the medical staff, the club announced Shaw would be ruled out for twelve weeks, constituting a significant blow to Erik ten Hag’s hopes of a strong finish to an otherwise disappointing season.

It’s the second time this season the 28-year-old has been side lined with a muscular injury. He was unavailable for three months at the beginning of the year after sustaining an injury against Tottenham Hotspur in August.

Shaw’s repeated absences have been exacerbated by Tyrell Malacia being unavailable for the entirety of the season, not having made a single appearance this year nor during the club’s summer pre-season tour. A recent report relayed by the Peoples Person revealed the 24-year-old defender has been suffering with mental health struggles, as well as his long-term physical injury.

In light of the struggles United have faced this season defensively, they have made the signing of a new-left back a priority this summer; to provide cover to Shaw and an upgrade on Malacia.

The club retain hope Shaw will return before the end of the season, however. And, given they are continuing to fight for Champions League qualification, as well as having reached the FA Cup semi-final with a favourable draw against Coventry City, United’s chances of success are likely to continue right until the final days of the season.

This means the initial timeline for the 28-year-old’s recovery – somewhere around the middle of March – could allow him to return with two key league fixtures still to play (Arsenal on May 11 and Brighton & Hove Albion on May 19), and the FA Cup final (May 25).

Which is why Southgate’s update on the defender’s chances of playing at the Euros is a worrying one.

Shaw travelled to join up with the England squad during the international break, despite not being fit enough to play. He was permitted by United to continue his physical rehabilitation at St George’s Park, where he was assessed by the English medical team.

Southgate contends, following these tests, it is unlikely Shaw would be able to take full part in the Euro tournament in Germany. “He’s going to be right on the edge of the season. We know now to play seven matches in a Euros is highly unlikely,” the England manager revealed.

If his international team believe Shaw will not be fit enough by the middle of June, when the Euros begins, this pours serious doubt on whether the left-back will have recovered in time to help his club side over a month prior.