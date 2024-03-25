German Football Association president makes stance clear over Manchester United managerial target Julian Nagelsmann

German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf has revealed that they have already started talks with potential Manchester United managerial candidate, Julian Nagelsmann.

In spite of a crucial victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup, Erik ten Hag’s future at the Red Devils is still very much in doubt.

Whilst a second FA Cup final in two seasons is on the cards due to drawing second division Coventry City in the semi-final, the team faces an uphill battle to displace Tottenham Hotspur or Aston Villa in the likely Champions League spots.

Consequently, numerous managers have been linked to replacing the Dutchman, such as Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel.

However, one name that has also popped up has been that of Germany’s national coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

It had been reported that INEOS’ first choice to replace Ten Hag was the 36 year old coach and it was also relayed here that the manager was aiming to return to club management after the Euros this summer.

Although, the president of the German FA seems to have other ideas.

Neuendorf told ZDF (via the Daily Mail), “it would be absolutely desirable from our side (to extend Nagelsmann’s contract)”.

“We’re a good team, we get on well, we’re in intensive dialogue”.

The German coach did lose his first two matches in charge of the national team but there has been an upturn in form of late, as they impressively beat France 2-0 in Lyon last week, sparking confidence that the team could still be major players in this summer’s tournament.

With the German footballing body speaking so openly and bullishly about a new deal, it would seem they are confident of finding an agreement and also certain of Nagelsmann’s desire to stay on as boss of die Nationalmannschaft.

The former Bayern Munich coach has also only been in his role since last September, so it would seem unlikely that he would be in such a hurry to leave.

On the other hand, jobs in football don’t come much bigger than the United one, so if Ten Hag were to depart the Red Devils, Nagelsmann would surely be tempted by the challenge.