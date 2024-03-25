Man United make “very important offer” for AC Milan wonderkid Francesco Camarda



Manchester United have reportedly made a lucrative offer to land 16-year-old AC Milan wonderkid Francesco Camarda.

It was thought that United were set to miss out on Camarda, who was tipped to sign his first professional contract with Milan.

Camarda wrote his name into the history books back in November when he became the youngest player ever to appear in a Serie A match at just 15 years and 260 days at the time.

The teenager is widely considered to be one of the hottest prospects Italian football has to offer at the moment.

In addition to United, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Real Madrid were also mentioned to be interested parties in the young forward.

The expectation was that Camarda would go on to sign his first professional contract with Milan once he turned 16 but this is yet to happen.

According to Calciomercato, it’s no longer guaranteed that Camarda will pledge his long-term future to the Rossoneri.

The publication states that United have made a “very important offer” to lure the player to Old Trafford.

It’s also believed that there are “cold relations” between Camarda’s camp and Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is handling the issue of a first professional deal for the talented goalscorer.

This comes even as Milan grapple with the likelihood of their main talisman Olivier Giroud leaving the San Siro for pastures anew.

Within the club, Camarda is seen as someone who could possibly slot in for the Frenchman and make the position his own for many years.

It’s important to note that United’s swoop for Camarda would be hindered by Brexit rules, which prevent English clubs from signing foreign-based players until they are 18.

The Red Devils would therefore be forced to wait for up to two years before Camarda lines up for them.