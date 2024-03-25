

Despite reports suggesting Gareth Southgate is Manchester United’s primary target to take over as manager this summer, Football Transfers reveals it is in fact Thomas Frank who is the club’s first-choice replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Steve Bates (footballtransfers.com) contends the Brentford manager is being “earmarked” by Old Trafford officials after an impressive six-year spell at the head coach at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Frank initially joined the then-Championship club as an assistant coach in 2016. However, following the departure of Dean Smith in October 2018, the Dane was promoted as head coach.

Frank endured a tough start to life in the role, with Brentford winning only one of his first ten games. He was eventually able to stabilise the team with a new system, guiding the Bees to the fifth round of the FA Cup and an 11th place finish in the Championship.

The following season, 2019/20, Brentford were radically improved. They finished 3rd, just two points off automatic promotion to the Premier League, and made it to the final of the playoffs, though they ultimately lost to West-London rivals Fulham.

Under Frank’s proactive style, Brentford went one better in the 2020/21 season, finishing third again but winning promotion in the playoffs after defeating Swansea City in the final. The 52-year-old won the Danish Coach of the Year award for these efforts in getting Brentford into the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history.

While many newly-promoted sides struggle in England’s top division, the Bees have made a seamless transition to life in the Premier League. Frank oversaw a 13th placed finish in their first year, a 9th place finish in their second, and Brentford are currently 15th as their third season draws to a close.

The Danish coach has received glowing praise during Brentford’s time in the Premier League for his modern approach to management, with his side’s ability to maximise marginal gains a point of particular focus. Brentford spend significant amounts of time dedicated to positional structure, in and out of possession; to fitness and recovery; and to set-pieces, both defensively and offensively.

Frank also works closely with the executive structure at the Gtech Community Centre, though remains in the capacity of head coach, rather than a manager. As such, many of the decisions, particularly in terms of transfers, are led by the recruitment department, who seek to find under-appreciated value in the market through statistical analysis.

There has been much talk over the ambition of INEOS – the team now in charge of the football operation at Old Trafford – to move towards this style of system, with a head coach and the football department working in tandem, rather than the old-school ‘gaffer’ approach in place since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

As such, a prospective candidate to take over this role from Ten Hag who is experienced within this dynamic, such as Frank, makes sense for United to be considering.

Bates further reveals the Dane is higher on the list to replace the Dutch manager than Southgate, who emerged last week as a primary target for United. This likely stems from the England manager’s close links to Sir Dave Brailsford – the INEOS Sport director – and Dan Ashworth, the club’s first-choice as their new sporting director.

Bates writes: “While the Three Lions boss is admired by Sir Dave Brailsford, who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s right-hand man, he is far from a unanimous choice among the Red Devils’ new hierarchy and is likely to be passed over as a serious candidate for the role.”

While Ten Hag, as well as his team, has struggled enormously this season, owing to an almost impossible injury crisis, the fact that neither of his prospective replacements – Southgate or Frank – have ever managed at the top level of football does not inspire confidence in their abilities to take over from him.

Bates indicates that Carlo Ancelotti is United’s “ideal target” but that a move for the Real Madrid manager is seen as “unrealistic”. If the choice boils down, therefore, to another season with Ten Hag at the helm, or a fresh face in the form of Southgate or Frank, United must consider very carefully whether things are likely to improve under two coaches who are yet to demonstrate anything close to the level Ten Hag did at Ajax.