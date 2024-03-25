Marcus Rashford could become most used substitute in England’s history



Marcus Rashford has struggled to replicate the form he showed last season and Gareth Southgate did not deem him ready to start in England’s previous friendly against Brazil.

He did come on in the 75th minute but failed to do anything of note as the Three Lions sank to a 0-1 defeat at Wembley.

The Mancunian has eight goals and six assists this term and despite a recent renaissance in goal involvement numbers, the 26-year-old has still looked well below his best.

While he has continued to start games for the Red Devils due to a lack of options at Erik ten Hag’s disposal, Southgate is spoilt for choice.

Rashy the sub

And despite plenty of withdrawals ahead of Belgium, the former Middlesbrough boss still has a very strong squad to choose from as England get ready to face Belgium on Tuesday.

And if Rashford once again comes on as a substitute, he could become the England player with the most number of substitute appearances.

As reported by The Mirror, the United forward sits on 34 appearances as a substitute, one shy of former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermain Defoe, who appeared off the bench 35 times in his international career,

“Marcus Rashford is set to match an England record if he comes off the bench in their upcoming friendly against Belgium on Tuesday.

“Rashford made a 15-minute cameo in England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday after replacing debutant Anthony Gordon – the 34th time the Manchester United star has represented his country as a substitute.

Lots of injuries

“Former West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe currently holds the record for the most substitute appearances for England with 35 and Rashford is now on the brink of matching that.”

While currently Rashford does not deserve to start, in previous years, Southgate should have chosen to start the United academy graduate but he has never quite fully convinced the Three Lions manager.

Southgate, who has been linked with the United job, could ring in the changes due to the numerous withdrawals in the last few days.

Former United skipper Harry Maguire returned to Manchester following an injury while England skipper Harry Kane, Manchester City star Kyle Walker and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka have all withdrawn due to injury.