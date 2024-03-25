“My head is here at Boca”: Defensive “diamond” Aaron Anselmino dismisses Man United links



18-year-old defender Aaron Anselmino has dismissed rumours suggesting he could be on the move amidst heavy links to Manchester United.

United have been credited with an interest in multiple defenders ahead of the summer transfer window and now it has been suggested the club is tracking Boca Juniors’ Anselmino.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are eager to sign the player before loaning him back out to another club.

It’s believed that scouts sent by the Red Devils have already visited La Bombonera to watch the highly-rated centre-back.

Anselmino is under contract at Boca until 2028 and his deal is thought to include a release clause set at just £17.2 million.

The teenager was asked about the ongoing speculation about his future by Argentine publication Ole.

Anselmino told the newspaper, “My head is here in Boca. I want to win a title here and win titles with this shirt.”

“Nothing came from outside.”

Ole note that alongside United, Serie A giants AC Milan are also admirers of the Boca Juniors star and would like to secure his services.

Boca are understood to be aware of the “diamond” they have within their ranks and this is why manager Diego Martínez has taken steps to include the player in his first-team plans.

Martinez is quoted as saying about the United defensive target, “Aaron’s thing is not a surprise, he has a very great future, he concentrates on football all the time, he has the seriousness of a great person. That is really very good.”

Club president Juan Román Riquelme also added, “He is going to compete with the center backs. He seems bigger. With the growth, the head he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is on his way to being a great footballer.”

Anselmino is right-footed but can play in both centre-half positions. He can also slot into the middle of the park and play in the defensive midfield role to great effect – such is the level of his versatility.

He has been part of Boca’s set-up since the age of 12 and now looks to be the next big thing out of Argentina. He was promoted to Boca’s first team in 2023 and has played seven games for them.