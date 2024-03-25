Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill refutes suggestions Jonny Evans is contemplating retirement



North Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has played down suggestions that Manchester United defender Jonny Evans is weighing up retirement.

Evans returned to United in the summer for a second spell at the club.

He penned a 12-month deal at Old Trafford and has been one of the club’s most impressive and consistent performers during a campaign in which the team has been in turmoil both on and off the pitch.

The veteran centre-back has made 24 appearances so far for the Red Devils across all competitions this term.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person noted that Evans would miss North Ireland’s March international break fixtures due to a knock he picked up during United’s 2-0 win against Everton earlier this month.

On that occasion, Evans was substituted and came off to resounding applause from the United fans who clearly appreciated his solid display at the back.

O’Neill was asked about rumours hinting that the 36-year-old could retire when the season comes to an end.

The North Ireland boss revealed that such a topic has not been discussed between himself and the Carrington academy graduate.

He said about the matter, “I’ve just heard about it there now. I don’t really give any credibility to that.”

“Whatever decision Jonny makes I know he will tell me himself directly so it’s not something I would like to make a comment on because it seems to be just speculation.”

Evans has accumulated 106 caps for Northern Ireland so far and is considered to be one of the country’s greatest players.

It’s understood that O’Neill would prefer for the United star to continue with the national team as he is considered a leader in the dressing room and a great example for the younger players.

Evans’ club future is also a topic United and INEOS will need to address during the summer.



