Picture: Leaked Manchester United 2024/25 away kit featuring Snapdragon logo



Stunning design details of Manchester United’s away kit for the upcoming 2024/25 season have been leaked.

The shirt which has been leaked by Footy Headlines, features the Snapdragon logo for the first time.

Last year, United confirmed that they had struck a bumper sponsorship deal with US-based Qualcomm Technologies, whose Snapdragon brand will replace the TeamViewer logo on the club’s shirts from next season.

The arrangement is thought to have equalled if it hasn’t already surpassed the previous biggest shirt deal in football history.

Qualcomm has been a partner of United since 2022.

According to Footy Headlines, “The new Adidas Manchester United FC 24-25 away football jersey features a navy blue main color (Night Indigo) combined with light silver logos and red accents.”

“The Manchester United 24-25 away kit will feature a zig-zag motif on the front, made up of a M.”

“The Adidas Man United 24-25 away kit is quite similar in color to their 18-19 third kit, even though the accent colors are very different.”

The publication notes that the Adidas 2024/25 home kit for United adheres to the new Tiro 24 template.

Footy Headlines also reveal that the 2024/25 training kit boasts the same colours as the match-worn shirts.

The next term will be United’s first campaign under the INEOS regime. Last month the club confirmed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his partial 27.7% investment.

As part of the billionaire’s arrangement with the Glazers, Ratcliffe assumed full control of United’s sporting operations.

Since his arrival, he alongside his close ally and confidant Sir Dave Brailsford, has been conducting a thorough audit of the club to identify possible areas of improvement.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that going forward, Ratcliffe wants a significant say in the choice of kits to be worn by the players.