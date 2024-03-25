Roberto De Zerbi: Bayern Munich make contact with Man United managerial target



Bayern Munich have reportedly established contact to explore the possibility of landing Brighton & Hove Albion boss and reported Manchester United managerial target Roberto De Zerbi.

The reigning Bundesliga champions are on the hunt for a new manager following confirmation earlier this season that they’re set to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is understood to be Bayern’s number one preference to take over at the Allianz Arena.

However, the Bavarian outfit have identified De Zerbi as an alternative in the event they fail in their efforts to lure the highly-coveted Alonso.

The Italian coach has been heavily linked to United as a potential successor to the under-fire Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has overseen a poor season by United’s usually high standards and there is a strong chance that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS could make a change as they look to kickstart their Old Trafford era on a clean slate.

Other candidates mentioned to be in the running for the United hot seat include Gareth Southgate, Julian Nagelsmann, Graham Potter, Thomas Frank, Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that De Zerbi is a strong favourite to replace Ten Hag.

The Brighton manager is also thought to be on the radar of Chelsea and Liverpool. Mauricio Pochettino is under intense pressure at Stamford Bridge and Liverpool need someone to fill the vacuum that will be left by Jurgen Klopp, who is set to step down when the Premier League season draws to a close.

Barcelona have also been mentioned as an interested party in De Zerbi.

According to BILD, Bayern have taken a major step as they aim to beat their rivals including United to the services of De Zerbi.

The German club have already instigated direct contact and have sounded out the 44-year-old as they hope to persuade him to be the next person in line after Tuchel departs.

However, it seems De Zerbi is not completely sold on the idea of becoming the next Bayern boss.

BILD relay that while he is “flattered and fascinated” by the prospect of such a big switch, he wants to keep his options open before determining what’s ultimately best for him and his career.

This could suggest that De Zerbi may still be keen on remaining in England and managing in the Premier League.



