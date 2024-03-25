Scott McTominay reveals “sky is the limit” for Kobbie Mainoo



Scott McTominay has revealed the “sky is the limit” for fellow Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after the 18-year-old made his debut for England against Brazil on the weekend.

Despite not being called up by Gareth Southgate initially, Mainoo was added to the senior squad for this week’s international break two days after he “dominated” against Liverpool in last Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final.

United ran out 4-3 winners at Old Trafford in a pulsating clash against their bitter rivals, confirming their place in the semi-final against Coventry City. The match will take place at Wembley on April 21 at 3:30pm with Manchester City and Chelsea playing in the other semi-final.

Mainoo’s performance in this game was so impressive it left the Liverpool coaching staff expressing their admiration of his “outrageous talent” in the tunnel at half-time. When the 18-year-old was substituted in the 80th minute, he received a high-five from Jurgen Klopp as he departed the pitch.

Forty-eight hours after this victory, Mainoo received the news that he had been selected by Southgate for the England squad, rather than the U21s as had been expected. At first, the midfielder did not believe it was a real call-up, but simply a case of him being picked to make up the numbers in training.

A whirlwind few days ensued for the academy graduate; the type of interest in an international debut rarely seen outside of the likes of Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott. Yet, as has become customary in the early period of his senior career, he appears to have taken the experience in his stride as adeptly as he takes a football in his stride.

Mainoo started on the bench on Saturday against Brazil. With England 1-0 down, courtesy of a goal by Brazil’s own teenage sensation – Endrick, Southgate summoned the United midfielder and he entered the fray with around fifteen minutes left to play.

Though he could not help the Three Lions back into the game, Mainoo impressed in his brief cameo in the centre of the Wembley pitch. He touched the ball 21 times, completing 100% of his 20 passes. One moment in particular, where he received the ball on the half-turn and with a quick feint, skilfully dribbled away from Brazil’s Joao Gomes, was a stand out.

In his post-match press-conference, Southgate described Mainoo’s debut as a “brilliant moment.”

“To get Kobbie on the pitch was a brilliant moment for him & his family. You saw a couple of turns & a couple of really composed moments that is a bit of an indication of what he might become,” the England manager revealed.

McTominay has further expanded on this idea of Mainoo’s potential in an interview before Scotland’s friendly against Northern Ireland tomorrow evening.

The 27-year-old midfielder revealed the “sky is the limit” for his 18-year-old team mate potential, and that he was well-deserving of his call-up for England. He explains Mainoo has been “so good” over the last four months for United, “barely miss[ing] a minute” for Erik ten Hag’s side.

McTominay attributes the 18-year-old’s “full confidence” in himself as key to this form.

"He's been so good" 🔥 Scott McTominay believes the sky is the limit for Kobbie Mainoo and he deserves his England call up 🌟🔴pic.twitter.com/CLKUc8Exmi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 25, 2024

The Scottish international further revealed he has told Mainoo to “keep his head down and concentrate on [himself]” amid the furore across social media over the young midfielder.

Referencing fellow youngster Alejandro Garnacho, McTominay was adamant the pair can do “amazing things” at Old Trafford if they keep working hard and do not allow themselves to get carried away by the growing spotlight.