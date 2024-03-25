Victor Lindelof already planning his future beyond Manchester United



Victor Lindelof has largely been a peripheral figure under Erik ten Hag, with the Manchester United boss opting to trust the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Harry Maguire ahead of the Swedish captain.

Despite impressive positional awareness and being a very reliable centre-back with the ball at his feet, Lindelof has struggled to consistently start at the heart of Man United’s backline due to his failure to impose himself physically.

However, he has still managed to remain at Old Trafford for nearly seven years, witnessing multiple managers and many players come and go, owing to his versatility and attitude.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia forced to sit on the sidelines for big parts of the season, Lindelof has made his demonstrated his utility by slotting in at left-back. How that has fared, however, is a debate for another day.

Whether the Swede will manage to stay at United under INEOS remains to be seen. However, he has already started planning to extend his stay in the game.

During a press conference while on international duty, Lindelof revealed that intends to move into coaching after hanging up his boots. Still only 29, he does not intend to waste any time and has already started his coaching education.

Linelof is quoted via Fotboll Skanalen: “I have started an education with some friends in the team in England. It is a regular education. Uefa A, the first.

“You never know what will happen in the future. I think it is better to do it now than after the career so I have done it. If something comes up when you stop, you have done it.” The defender added: “I am not quite there but I hope I have a few years left as a player.”

Much like Lindelof, the club’s hierarchy should also be proactive when it comes to shaping United’s squad for the future.

Accordingly, INEOS must look to cash in on the Swedish international, who is contracted to the Old Trafford outfit until 2025, this summer.

Lindelof’s contract had previously been set to expire at the end of this season, but United chose to activate an automatic twelve month extension in the defender’s deal.

The 29-year-old’s versatility has come in handy a few times, but in order to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, United need squad players who are not a significant downgrade to their first-choice counterparts.



