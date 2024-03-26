Antony credits Diogo Dalot for helping him through tough time at Manchester United

Manchester United’s under-fire winger, Antony, has claimed that teammate, Diogo Dalot, has helped him more than anyone during his tough time at the club.

The Brazilian has endured a nightmare second season in England.

It was reported back in the autumn that Antony was being investigated by the police both in his native Brazil and England for domestic abuse.

Furthermore, the winger has been in terrible form where he has failed to score a Premier League goal all season.

Consequently, he has lost his spot as starting right winger with young Alejandro Garnacho making the position his own.

However, probably the biggest moment of the 24 year old’s career occurred last Sunday when he came off the bench to fire home an 87th minute equalizer against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter final.

The goal was huge as it would eventually lead to United grabbing a last-gasp winner in the 121st minute, as they came out on top 4-3 against their bitter North-West rivals.

Speaking to the club’s website on his struggles, the Brazilian has hailed Dalot as the person at the club who has helped him the most.

“I’m very grateful to God and to a friend I talk to a lot,” said Antony.

“Diogo Dalot is more than a friend to me, he’s a guy who helps me every day at the club. We have a phrase that we always say to each other: the patient guy is unbeatable”.

“We always talk about it. So I’m very grateful to him for his advice, for the moments we had together talking. He’s a guy who’s helped me a lot”.

Antony also revealed that before the game against Liverpool, he felt that there would be a catalytic moment for himself.

“Before the game, I told Diogo that I felt something different. I felt something good. I felt I was going to score today, so I’m very happy about that”.

The Brazil international also went on to lavish more praise on his team as he claimed, “with regard to Dalot, as I said, he’s my best friend here at the club. He’s a guy we’re always talking to, he’s always advising me and his mentality is out of the ordinary”.

Dalot has certainly grown in stature as a Manchester United player under Erik ten Hag as he has become the club’s undisputed starting right back and has admitted that he believes he is playing the best football of his career.

His form and influence on the team has also drawn praise from former United defenders Gary Neville and Mikael Silvestre.

As for Antony, he will hope that with the support of his teammates and a return to goal scoring ways, he can somehow fight the uphill battle which lies in front of him to save his United career.

