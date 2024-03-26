Antony takes drastic step during international break to improve Man United form



Manchester United winger Antony reportedly enlisted the services of a performance-enhancing clinic during the ongoing March international break to help him improve his form for the club.

Antony has had a very poor season during a campaign in which United as a club have struggled to achieve consistent results and performances.

The Brazilian has yet to register a goal contribution in the Premier League this season.

He has managed just two goals and one assist in 30 games across all competitions. All have come in the FA Cup.

Antony however scored a very important goal during United’s FA Cup quarter-final clash vs. Liverpool just before the international break.

His strike in the 87th minute restored parity for United against their bitter rivals and forced the match to head into extra time.

The Red Devils would go on to run out 4-3 winners in what was a breathless affair that was almost decided by a penalty shootout.

After the final whistle, Antony admitted that he needed the goal to gain some much-needed confidence and relieve some of the pressure that was mounting on him.

Amidst his uninspiring and ineffective performances this term, it has been suggested that the forward could be made available for transfer with INEOS prepared to offload him. Even more, United have been linked to some potential replacements for the 24-year-old including Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, Wolves’ Pedro Neto and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

Unsurprisingly, Antony was overlooked for Brazil’s March friendlies against England and Spain. The new manager of the Selecao Dorival Júnior preferred other attacking options.

According to The Daily Mail, rather than feel sorry for himself, Antony has taken a major step to ensure he’s in top shape and condition to play for United when club football returns this weekend.

“Rather than sulk at being snubbed by the national team, the 24-year-old headed to Madeira to get his sweat on at the Fisio Clinic.”

“The clinic vows to help take athletes to ‘new heights of performance.’”

“Given his sub-par season to date, Antony will hope his gruelling strength and conditioning sessions with trainer Joao Pedro Silva will pay off.”

United are set to travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Thomas Frank’s Brentford on Saturday.