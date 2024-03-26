Chelsea challenge Manchester United in pursuit of Raoul Bellanova



Chelsea appear to have entered the race to sign Manchester United transfer target Raoul Bellanova.

In February, it was reported that Man United had begun scouting the 23 year old Italian.

United’s scouts were claimed to have been impressed by the Italy U21 international’s performances for Serie A club Torino this season, who has been impactful at the back, winning 60% of his total duels and 0.9 tackles per game.

Still, the Italian has proven to be effective as an attacking full-back, registering five assists and one goal in 28 Serie A matches (Sofascore).

Scouts from Old Trafford were not alone when observing Bellanova’s performance during Torino’s 3-2 loss to Roma in February, however, with representatives from Aston Villa also keeping an eye on the Italian defender.

Further heating up the competition for Bellanova is West Ham United, who have reportedly begun to track the wing-back as well.

According to the reports, the Hammers developed an interest in the 23 year old manifested as a result of his positive display during Torino’s 1-1 draw with reigning Serie A champions Napoli.

Bellanova showed great physicality and quality on the ball against Napoli, winning all four of his ground duels and completing both of his attempted dribbles.

Since then, interest in the Italian defender continues to simmer, with Fichajes.com claiming that Chelsea have now entered the fray.

Still, the Spanish transfer news site warned that Chelsea will first need to raise around €100 million in order to pursue the player due to their own Financial Fair Play issues.

Priced at €25 million, Bellanova proves to be an affordable, young option to bolster United’s full-back options.

With both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sidelined through long-term injuries, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially departing the club in the summer, Bellanova could prove to be a crucial transfer in order to improve United’s defensive capabilities moving forward.



Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



