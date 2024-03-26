Christian Eriksen mesmerizes in scintillating second-half display as Denmark ease past Faroe Islands



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen came on in the second half and produced a man-of-the-match-worthy performance for Denmark as they glided past the Faroe Islands in a friendly clash on Tuesday night.

Denmark ran out 2-0 victors at Brøndby Stadion in Brøndbyvester.

Goals from Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Mohamed Daramy in either half secured the victory for Kasper Hjulmand’s men, who were simply too dominant.

Eriksen and his United teammate Rasmus Hojlund were both named on the bench by Hjulmand.

However, Eriksen was thrust into the proceedings after the interval in place of Mathias Jensen.

During the 45 minutes or so he was on the pitch, Eriksen had 61 touches of the ball. He tried to make 51 passes but found his teammates with 45 of them, managing a pass accuracy of 88%.

Five of the Dane’s passes were key passes.

Eriksen attempted to find his target with seven crossing attempts. He was successful four times.

In an incredible display of his technical ability, the 32-year-old tried to ping eight long balls. He found a Denmark teammate on seven occasions.

The United playmaker created one big chance and registered an assist for Daramy’s goal and Denmark’s second of the night against the Faroe Islands.

He delved into two ground duels and came out on top against his opponents in both instances.

Eriksen also drew in two fouls.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

A few days ago, the player explained that he is currently unhappy with his role at Old Trafford due to reduced playing time occasioned by Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence.

Eriksen remarked that he wants more minutes going forward.

He certainly gave Erik ten Hag a timely reminder of what he can do ahead of the Red Devils’ Premier League clash vs. Brentford on Saturday.