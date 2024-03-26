Diogo Dalot and Portugal stunned as they suffer shock 2-0 loss against Slovenia



Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot played all 90 minutes for Portugal as they suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat against Slovenia in a friendly clash on Tuesday night.

Portugal could not build on last week’s incredible 5-2 win vs. Sweden.

Goals from Slovenia’s Adam Gnezda Cerin and Timi Max Elsnik in the 72nd and 80th minutes respectively were enough to sink the Selecao, who were captained by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dalot formed part of a back-five also consisting of Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Inacio, Danilo Pereira and veteran defender Pepe.

The United full-back was very involved in proceedings, as evidenced by the number of touches he had of the ball – 94.

Dalot successfully found his Portugal teammates with 61 of the 71 passes he attempted and managed a pass completion rate of 86%.

The 25-year-old tried to find his intended target with seven crossing attempts. He was not successful on any occasion. This is something Dalot will undoubtedly be keen to work on ahead of upcoming games for both club and country.

He tried to ping two long balls and was successful once.

Dalot registered just one shot at the Slovenia goal but unfortunately for him, he didn’t test the goalkeeper.

The United right-back embarked on four dribbles. He completed two of these. He also delved into four ground duels and came out on top two times.

He was required to contest two aerial challenges and he won all two.

Dalot had one clearance to his name against Slovenia and as many blocked shots and interceptions respectively.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

While he will undoubtedly be disappointed by the loss, all attention for Dalot now shifts towards United and the club’s Premier League game vs. Brentford on Saturday.