Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United offer €90 million for FC Barcelona midfielder

by Raj Dholakia
Manchester United have reportedly offered FC Barcelona €90 million for Frenkie de Jong.

According to El Nacional, once considered indispensable, De Jong is now amongst those who could depart, marking a pivotal moment for the Catalan giants.

This move is said to be a part of Barcelona’s broader strategy, under Deco’s leadership, to alleviate financial pressures by offloading high earners before embarking on new signings.

United aim to re-enter the race for De Jong, a player Ten Hag previously managed at Ajax. Their collaboration led to an impressive Champions League semi-final run, a memory Ten Hag seeks to replicate at Old Trafford.

This potential acquisition aligns with United’s strategy to strengthen their squad, leveraging Ten Hag’s familiarity with De Jong’s capabilities.

The sale of De Jong could significantly impact Barcelona, not only financially by the substantial 90 million euros but also tactically, as it would mean losing a player deeply ingrained in the club’s philosophy.

However, it presents an opportunity for Barcelona to rejuvenate and financially stabilize, allowing for strategic acquisitions in the upcoming season.

Other clubs, notably Bayern Munich, have also shown interest in the 26 year old.

Despite previous denials from De Jong regarding a move, the evolving dynamics at both Barcelona and potential suitors keep the door open for a summer transfer.

As the season progresses, Laporta must weigh the immediate financial relief against the long-term strategic implications of De Jong’s departure.

With United’s offer on the table and the summer transfer window approaching, Barcelona’s decision will be closely watched, marking a potentially transformative period for the club.

