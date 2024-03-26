Injury update reveals Dan Gore could miss the rest of the season



Port Vale manager Darren Moore has revealed that Dan Gore could be out for the rest of the season with injury.

The 19 year old is on loan at the League One outfit but picked up an injury in his first appearance against Portsmouth that has left him out of action since.

It was initially believed he would be out for just a month but a lingering issue has set his return back.

Moore said after Port Vale’s recent win over Burton Albion that “with Dan Gore, that is an ongoing persistent problem.”

“Whether we feel he is going to be back for any part of this season, we’re not too sure. It is not looking good for him at the moment.”

Moore’s side defeated 0-1 Burton Albion on the weekend with the opposition side featuring United’s Joe Hugill who has locked down a starting XI position in recent weeks.

But for Gore, the suggestions that it could be the end of his season put a dampener on his good start to the season when he made his Manchester United debut under Erik ten Hag in September.

Out of action, it will be a bit of a wasted season for the young midfielder who saw little playing time while with United for the first half of the season.

Across the age groups, Gore has picked up just 667 minutes of football so far this season.

A combination of being involved with the first team but not getting onto the pitch and the lack of fixtures at u21s level meant a vital year in his progression has been underwhelming.

A highly rated combative midfielder, Gore is capped for England at u20s level and is seen by many to have a big future in the game.

Hope are now that he can get past his persistent injury trouble and get back out onto the pitch before the end of the season.