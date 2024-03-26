“It’s going to happen…”: Jeff Stelling says Jarrad Branthwaite will choose Man United over Man City



Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has backed Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to snub a transfer to Manchester City in favour of joining Manchester United.

Branthwaite is a name at the top of United’s wishlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

The centre-back position is an area of the pitch United are keen to urgently reinforce. There are uncertainties over the future of most of the defenders currently on the club’s payroll.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans’ respective contracts are set to expire at the end of the season and unless they can agree fresh terms with United, both will leave Old Trafford as free agents.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire could also be sold in the event that United receive enticing offers.

United have been linked to multiple defenders but it seems that Branthwaite is INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s outstanding pick to come in and slot into Erik ten Hag’s backline.

Earlier this month, it was relayed that the 20-time English champions would need to part with a fee in the region of £80 million to secure the England international’s services.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Pep Guardiola’s Man City have also now entered the fray for Branthwaite.

It’s believed that the reigning Premier League champions are closely monitoring developments concerning the 21-year-old with a view to possibly swooping in for him.

However, according to Jeff Stelling who spoke on talkSPORT, Branthwaite is more likely to go to United than the Etihad.

He said, “It’s going to happen isn’t it because Everton need the money and their biggest asset, their most-sellable asset is 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite.”

“He’s made 31 appearances for Everton this season, in the England squad, expect him to play against Belgium and I think he’ll find himself at Old Trafford.”

“Never mind Manchester City, it will be Old Trafford I would imagine because with the likes of Lindelof, Varane and Maguire all ageing players, they need to bring in some youth. I’m thinking £45million, something like that for Branthwaite would do the job.”

Stelling’s co-host Ally McCoist also hailed Branthwaite and indicated that the Toffees star “could play at any level” and is “going right to the top.”

He agreed with Stelling that a United transfer makes the most sense for Branthwaite.