Kobbie Mainoo set to start for England against Belgium



Manchester United’s teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo is set to start for England tonight for the first time as they face Belgium at Wembley.

Mainoo was called up by Gareth Southgate last week following his impressive performance against Liverpool in the pulsating 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win.

Despite his tender years, and being tasked with the unenviable task of being United’s defensive midfielder against the club’s bitter rivals, the academy graduate shone.

Mainoo was so impressive in fact, the Liverpool coaching staff were eulogising about his performance at half-time in the tunnel at Old Trafford. He even received a congratulatory high-five from Jurgen Klopp as he was substituted in the 80th minute.

These feelings of admiration were then mirrored by the England coaching staff with Mainoo receiving is first call-up 48 hours after this famous win.

While the 18-year-old started from the bench on Saturday against Brazil, he entered the fray to win his first cap without around 15 minutes left to play. He impressed in this brief cameo, despite England being 1-0 down when he came on.

Now Mainoo is set to go one better – by starting for his country in the heart of midfield.

The Telegraph report the United midfielder is “expected to make full debut against Belgium” after Jordan Henderson was ruled out with an injury.

When Southgate was questioned on this, he replied: “Definitely, Kobbie has a chance.

“In terms of progress into our squad, he is benefiting because we are not as rich in resources in that area. But we are really happy to see how he has dealt with training and we see things he can bring already. I am mindful that we have to look after him and make sure his development is at the right speed, but the opportunities are there as well.”

Declan Rice, who is set to captain England in his 50th cap, was equally effusive about his potential midfield partner for tonight’s game.

“Every time I’ve seen him playing for [Manchester] United on the TV, he has been pretty much their best player every game,” said Rice. “In training, the composure he shows, the little tight touches he takes in tight areas is really impressive for an 18-year-old.

“I’ve been asked a lot by my friends ‘what’s Mainoo like?’ and he’s really, really impressive. I really want him to enjoy his career. I think it’s really important that we don’t put too much pressure on him. He’s at one of the biggest clubs in the world and now he’s at England, and we just want to let him flourish.

“He’s so composed. I have come across so many 18-year-olds who are top players but don’t have that full package, just because of who they are as a person. But he is so level-headed, that is the first thing I learned about him. The sky’s the limit for him, he’s an amazing player and I am looking forward to hopefully playing many games for England with him.”

The sky certainly is the limit for United’s latest starlet – for club and country.



