Kobbie Mainoo’s England debut now means Manchester United have ten teenagers who have represented England

Manchester United extended another proud record when Kobbie Mainoo made his England debut versus Brazil on Saturday.

According to the club’s official website, United are the only English team to have had ten teenage debutants for the Three Lions.

The next best placed team is Arsenal with six and Chelsea and Everton have both had four teenagers make their bow for the national side.

The 18 year old Stockport native has had a meteoric rise where under two years ago, he was preparing for a Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest.

Now the midfielder has become one of the first names on the United team sheet and has made his England debut at Wembley, in which he was described as “brilliant” by his manager.

Joining the England family 🦁 Ahead of today's recovery session, @anthonygordon, @EzriKonsa and Kobbie Mainoo were presented with commemorative legacy caps to mark their unique place in #ThreeLions history. pic.twitter.com/agl0yqSUPZ — England (@England) March 24, 2024

In fact, things could get even better for Mainoo as it has been reported that with Jordan Henderson’s injury, he may be in line to make his full debut for the national side against Belgium tonight.

However, Mainoo is just one of many United youngster’s who have been lucky enough to live every footballer’s dream before the age of 20.

“In terms of United men representing England at Wembley, only the incomparable Duncan Edwards was younger than Kobbie’s 18 years and 339 days,” the club website notes.

The iconic Busby Babe, who tragically lost his life in the Munich Air Disaster, was the first United player to play for the Three Lions as a teenager.

The nineties saw the birth of the class of 92 and Fergie’s fledglings but it is surprising to find out that Lee Sharpe, Phil Neville and Wes Brown all represented England as teenagers, where the likes of Paul Scholes and David Beckham would need to wait until past their 20th birthday.

The club’s top goal scorer, Wayne Rooney, made his debut for England while at Everton as he exploded onto the scene with a terrific Euro 2004 campaign, but still pulled on the white shirt as a teen while playing at Old Trafford.

Phil Jones and Luke Shaw broke into the Premier League first elevens of both Blackburn and Southampton before being signed by the Red Devils as 18 year olds and going on to represent England as United players.

In more recent years, academy products Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have gone on to play for England as a teenager.

It is a proud record that the club will aim to continue to add to over the years and demonstrates the strong commitment the team has to bringing through talented young players that not only benefit the Old Trafford side but a multitude of national teams too.

United Players to represent England as a teenager

Duncan Edwards (1955)

Lee Sharpe (1991)

Phil Neville (1996)

Wes Brown (1999)

Wayne Rooney (2004)

Phil Jones (2011)

Luke Shaw (2014)

Marcus Rashford (2016)

Mason Greenwood (2020)

Kobbie Mainoo (2024)

