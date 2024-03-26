Liverpool interested in on-loan Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat



Manchester United are gearing up for a hugely important summer transfer window with INEOS now at the helm and a lot is expected to change.

FFP concerns mean the new co-owners cannot afford to go crazy in the market and they will have to ensure they first get outgoings in order before focusing on recruitment.

A summer clearout is already being planned and midfield is set to undergo a major change with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat all expected to leave.

The Moroccan had arrived on loan on deadline day with manager Erik ten Hag deeming him good enough to act as a backup for the declining Brazilian.

Amrabat’s disastrous loan spell

However, the temporary deal, which United have the option of making permanent, has not worked out with the Fiorentina star regretting the move as it came on the back of the player not having a proper pre-season.

Playing as an auxiliary left-back in games also did not help his confidence and whenever he has started in his preferred role, the pace of the Premier League has looked too hot to handle for him.

Despite a disastrous loan spell until now, his performances for his Serie A side and for his country have gained him plenty of admirers who are willing to give him another chance.

Barcelona and Juventus tried to go after him in January but the Red Devils refused to terminate the loan early and the Old Lady are willing to wait for the summer.

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, AC Milan are also waiting to strike at the conclusion of his loan deal and it seems more clubs are waiting in the wings.

As reported by Fichajes, Atletico Madrid want to make the Morocco international their first signing of the new season and they have a surprising Premier League rival.

Liverpool also like the former FC Utrecht midfielder with Jurgen Klopp speaking with him before the season started but United eventually ended up winning the race for him.

The Merseysiders signed Wataru Endo instead and it seems they are willing to come back for Amrabat, which could be a highly controversial move if it does pan out.

Atletico Madrid, Liverpool in the race

“Sofyan Amrabat is closer than ever to becoming Atlético Madrid’s first signing for the 2024/2025 season, with the Moroccan player set to return to Fiorentina after his loan at Manchester United that has not worked out as expected.

“However, Atlético is not the only team interested in Amrabat, since Liverpool and Barcelona are also closely monitoring the footballer owned by Fiorentina.”

Michael Owen was the last player to represent both teams but even that happened after the England international had already played for Real Madrid and Newcastle before joining Sir Alex Ferguson’s team.

Since the 1964 transfer of Phil Chisnall from United to Liverpool, no player has been transferred directly between the two clubs. While technically Amrabat is not a United player, the move could create major ripples.