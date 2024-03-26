Man United want to open talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil over Old Trafford coaching role



Manchester United are reportedly keen on opening talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil over a potential switch to Old Trafford in the near future.

This comes as pressure mounts on current United manager Erik ten Hag.

United have struggled to attain consistent results and performances this season. The Red Devils have so far suffered 11 Premier League defeats.

The club was also knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the Champions League in humiliating fashion earlier in the campaign. At the moment, the FA Cup represents the Red Devils’ only chance of lighting silverware and somewhat salvaging the season.

Amidst all this, it has been suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who completed his 27.7% partial investment into the club last month, could look to make a managerial change.

Ten Hag’s job is not safe and United have been linked to potential replacements for the Dutchman.

Some of the candidates mentioned to be in the running for the hot seat at Old Trafford include Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann, Graham Potter, Thomas Frank, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane.

According to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden, the likes of Southgate, Frank and De Zerbi have already been assessed by INEOS.

The sports outlet also notes that Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is another individual who is of interest to Ratcliffe and his organisation.

It’s understood that Ratcliffe and his ally Sir Dave Brailsford are intent on building a new coaching structure at United, which will be led by a head coach.

“Manchester United want to speak to Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O’Neil about a role in a potential new coaching set-up at Old Trafford, sources have told ESPN.”

“Sources have told ESPN that the 40-year-old has been made aware of United’s interest, with senior figures from the club expressing a desire to discuss his intentions.”

“Sources have confirmed United’s interest in O’Neil to ESPN, although the role that they may be prepared to offer is not known. Aside from assessing managerial options, sources have said United are also looking at bolstering their entire coaching team.”

O’Neil took over the reins at The Molineux last summer as he replaced Julen Lopetegui.

He put pen to paper on a three-year deal, meaning United would have to pay Wolves some compensation if they were to push on with their efforts to secure his services.

O’Neil made more than 200 Premier League appearances as a midfielder for clubs such as Portsmouth and West Ham United.

He first got into coaching with Liverpool’s under-23s in 2020 before joining Bournemouth’s staff. He played a crucial part in the Cherries’ promotion to England’s top flight under Scott Parker before eventually replacing him at the Vitality Stadium.

With O’Neil in charge, Bournemouth comfortably beat the drop. At the moment, his side, Wolves lie in ninth position in the Premier League standings and are battling for Europe.