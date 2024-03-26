Manchester United at risk of European exclusion due to ownership clash with Nice



Manchester United may be barred from European competitions next season, as UEFA enforces its regulations on multi-club ownership.

This predicament arises from the ownership link between United and French club Nice, both under the INEOS group owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

UEFA’s newly published regulations on multi-club ownership clarify that while clubs under the same ownership can participate in different European competitions, they are prohibited from competing in the same tournament.

This rule puts Man United’s European aspirations in a precarious position, especially given Nice’s potential qualification for the same competition.

The crux of the issue lies in Nice’s performance in France’s Ligue 1.

The club’s recent decline has seen them fall out of Champions League qualification spots and into contention for the Europa League, the same competition United is likely to enter based on their current Premier League standing.

Sir Jim, who has a controlling stake in Nice and a significant share in United, previously believed UEFA’s rules would not hinder United’s European participation.

However, UEFA has confirmed the strict enforcement of its multi-club ownership rules, leading to potential complications for United.

United’s route to European football next season is laden with variables.

Nice’s league position could directly impact their Europa League qualification. If both teams are set to qualify for the Europa League, Nice would take precedence due to their higher domestic ranking.

A victory in the FA Cup could provide United with an alternate path to European football, possibly relegating Nice to the Conference League.

The situation is further complicated by the changes UEFA is implementing in the structure of European competitions next season. The traditional group stages will be replaced by a league format, making the implications of these ownership rules even more significant.

United’s fate could also be influenced by the domestic cup winners across Europe, which could shuffle the allocation of European spots.

In a scenario where both Manchester United and Nice finish in the same position domestically and qualify for the same European competition, United would have the upper hand due to England’s superior ranking in UEFA’s access list.

Nonetheless, there exists a real risk that both clubs could be relegated to the Conference League, with Nice potentially taking the sole spot, leaving United out of European football entirely.