Manchester United fans left in turmoil following nightmare fixture changes



Manchester United fans have been left to muddle in confusion and chaos as a result of two fixture changes vs. Brentford this weekend and against Coventry City in the FA Cup later in April.

United are set to travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday to take on Thomas Frank’s men, in what is shaping up to be a crucial game for the Red Devils in their quest to attain Champions League football.

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm.

According to The Daily Mail, fans who are planning to make their way to Brentford’s stadium by train are facing huge travel disruptions due to planned engineering works.

The game starts two minutes before the last service from London St Pancras International to Manchester Piccadilly is scheduled to leave.

The newspaper also notes, “Meanwhile, no trains will run to and from London Euston station over Easter while Network Rail carry out improvement work, meaning there will be no direct trains to Manchester on Sunday.”

United vs. Brentford represents the fourth time this season that the Red Devils have had a fixture moved to the 8 pm Saturday time slot – the most of any team in the Premier League.

Even worse for the United supporters is that their plans have been left in limbo following the decision to schedule the club’s FA Cup semi-final clash against Coventry City on Sunday, April 21.

United advanced to the semi-final of the tournament after managing a stunning quarter-final win vs. bitter rivals Liverpool.

A late Amad Diallo goal in extra time ultimately sunk Liverpool and set up a Wembley date with Championship outfit Coventry.

The Mail notes that it was widely expected that the meeting with Mark Robins’ side would take place on a Saturday as opposed to a Sunday.

“Dozens of supporters have been forced to change trains and flights after expecting the game at Wembley to take place on the Saturday.”

“Sources say the club had presumed it would be Saturday, given Coventry are down to play Hull on the following Tuesday. Manchester City are also in action in the Champions League the preceding Wednesday and it was thought they might be put on the Sunday to give them extra rest.”

“United had accidentally caused confusion among fans as their email advising season-ticket holders of the sales process for the semi-final, sent just hours after the victory over Liverpool, stated the game would be held on the Saturday, though it stressed the date was not confirmed.”

United’s game vs. Coventry will commence at 3.30 pm instead of 4.

The time was moved forward after the fixture was deemed a high-risk affair. It’s believed that the FA had initially requested a 4 pm kick-off time but following talks with the Met, an agreement was eventually struck to start the match half an hour earlier after the police expressed public order concerns.