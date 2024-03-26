Manchester United reach final decision on Raphael Varane’s future

Manchester United are expecting a busy simmer with INEOS taking charge of their first transfer window at the club.

Plenty of incomings and outgoings are on the cards as Erik ten Hag’s squad is in desperate need of an overhaul following a disappointing season.

Centre-back is the one position that faces the most upheaval, with United struggling for form and numbers in defence as a result of a devastating injury crisis.

Raphael Varane is one of the names that could make way for fresh blood with the Frenchman struggling to consistently stay fit in a demanding league.

As reported by Spanish media, United have made their “final decision” on the World Cup winner with regards to a summer sale.

According to the report, United are hoping to offload Varane and will be open to offers in upcoming window.

It’s believed there is “considerable interest” in the 30-year-old with Saudi Arabian clubs at the front of the queue.

United will be desperate to recoup some of £35million paid to Real Madrid in 2021 and a transfer to Saudi would represent the best chance of that.

Varane’s quality was evident last season but his struggles for form and fitness this term look to have made United’s mind up.

The Frenchman has chalked up 91 appearances during his time at the club and struck up a fine partnership with Lisandro Martinez in Ten Hag’s debut season.

Unfortunately, the duo haven’t been able to further develop their relationship this season with injuries plaguing both players.

If United do move Varane on, Ten Hag will be demanding a quality replacement to bolster the centre of his defence as he hopes to transform his side next season.