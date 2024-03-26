Manchester United tracking German wonderkid Bence Dardai



With INEOS now on board, Manchester United’s recruitment is expected to change moving forward with a lot of focus to be put on unearthing young gems.

One player who needs an alternative moving forward is Bruno Fernandes, whose remarkable injury record means he is yet to miss a match since his move to Old Trafford four years ago.

It was believed that Donny van de Beek’s arrival would allow the Portuguese to rest for a few games but the Dutchman’s signing has proven to be a dud with even Erik ten Hag, his former Ajax coach, unable to bring out the best in him.

Mason Mount can play as the attacking midfielder but his talents are better suited as part of the midfield and considering the current captain’s advancing years, Sir Jim Ratcliffe must find a quality replacement.

Quality alternative for Bruno needed

Whenever the 29-year-old has missed a game due to suspension, the team has suffered as there is nobody of his ilk in the current squad.

HITC Football have claimed that the Red Devils may have zeroed in on the perfect long-term option, German starlet Bence Dardai.

The 18-year-old of Hertha Berlin has been impressing in Germany’s second tier and his performances have alerted plenty of Europe’s elites.

Liverpool are among the chasing pack which also includes Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Juventus. United’s scouts have been monitoring the Germany U18 international’s performance with interest.

“HITC understands Liverpool and Manchester United are both showing an interest in German starlet Bence Dardai. Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Juventus are already on the trail of Dardai.

Race on for German wonderkid

“Both Liverpool and Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have been watching Bence Dardai – who has been in Hertha’s first-team this season.”

The Berlin-born teenager has made nine appearance for the senior Hertha team, registering one assist and he is coached by his father Pal Dardai, who is the academy head coach at Herth.

The player has two elder brothers, Palko and Marton but Bence is the more talented among the trio and his father described him as having “passes that you can’t defend, just the deadly passes, that’s his strength.”

High praise indeed and just the kind of transformative signing the United academy needs to keep making. But with Bayern and Leverkusen in the race, it can get tricky. The Bavarians usually end up signing all promising German starlets.