Mary Earps could lose number one spot with England



Manchester United goalkeeper, Mary Earps, could be in danger of losing her number one spot with England.

Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton and Manchester City’s Khiara Keating have been outperforming Earps in the league of late and there’s a danger that the 30 year old could be dropped for the Euros qualifiers.

Earps is the back-to-back winner of the Fifa Best goalkeeper award and the BBC Sports Personality of the Year after helping the Lionesses to Euros victory in 2022 and to the World Cup final in 2023.

Earps was last year’s golden glove winner but Keating is currently leading the way this year with seven clean sheets, one more than Earps and two more than Hampton.

However, Hampton has reached that number after only becoming Chelsea’s first choice keeper since mid-December.

Earps has made more saves than Keating, 47 to her 46 but has save percentage of just two thirds compared to Keating’s 80.7% and Hampton’s 85%.

However, Earps has much more experience than both Hampton and Keating having won 48 caps for her country and keeping a clean sheet in over half of those.

She has been Wiegman’s trusted No 1 since the coach’s first match in charge of the Lionesses in September 2021.

Keating is uncapped, while Hampton has three caps and most recently started England’s 7-2 friendly victory over Austria in Spain in February.

Earps started in the next game which the Lionesses won 5-1 against Italy.

The competition for the jersey has never been more fierce with the three England internationals statistically being the best in the WSL at this point in the season.

The three keepers were all named in Wiegman’s side this morning for the April fixtures alongside fellow United stars, Ella Toone and Millie Turner.

Sarina Wiegman could have a tough decision to make for England’s Women’s European Championship qualifiers against Sweden and the Republic of Ireland next month.



