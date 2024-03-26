Rio Ferdinand agrees with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s suggested transfer strategy for Manchester United

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has expressed his happiness with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ new transfer policy.

In a recent interview, the new part-owner of the club claimed that the days of United chasing after the biggest well-paid stars were gone.

Ratcliffe stated that, “I would rather sign the next (Kylian) Mbappe rather than spend a fortune buying success. It’s not that clever buying Mbappe. Anyone could figure that one out”.

“More challenging is to find the next Mbappe or next Jude Bellingham or next Roy Keane”.

This should probably come as no surprise as it was reported at the end of last year that INEOS, during their presentation to buy the club, highlighted the vast amounts of money wasted on signing big names like Casemiro, under the previous regime.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that the club is now reportedly aiming to shed the likes of Raphael Varane and the Brazilian to make way to sign young talented players like Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Olise.

To be fair to Casemiro, he is just the last in a long list of older, well-paid stars the club has brought in such as Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bastian Schweinsteiger in the post-Ferguson era.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, VIBE with FIVE, former United defender Rio Ferdinand expressed his support for the transfer policy pivot, despite admitting he would love to see the French forward suit up for the Red Devils.

“Happy. Happy. I have to say, we’d take Mbappe – there’s no way we wouldn’t, I would love to see Mbappe at Manchester United in the red shirt”.

“But I do love the fact that he’s talking about generating his own superstars from under the roof at Carrington or buying really early and young, I like that”.

With massive transfer debt and a likely scenario of no Champions League football next season, the club may have no choice but to have to pursue a more creative transfer strategy.

However, most United fans have always generally preferred to create their own stars than simply purchase those from other teams.

This explains the immense excitement that surrounds Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund at the moment. There is much more satisfaction watching these supremely talented youngsters grow and fulfil their potential than just buying a ready-made solution.

A teenage Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo blossoming together in the mid-2000s, eventually leading the side to a Premier League and Champions League double in 2008 should be enough proof to anyone of the potentially massive benefits of such a strategy.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

